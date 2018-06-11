ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development and commercialisation solutions and services, today announced it has signed an agreement with AG Mednet to use Judi, a comprehensive electronic endpoint adjudication system to manage workflow and ensure data quality, for enhanced endpoint event adjudication services. Judi, an integrated, cloud-based SaaS tool, provides a level of flexibility that enables the implementation of the most complex endpoint and adverse event processes, delivering fewer queries, higher transparency and increased quality for clients.

ICON is a leader in endpoint adjudication and has already successfully deployed Judi for thousands of events across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, obesity and diabetes. It has established relationships with over 400 experts and key opinion leaders around the world and works collegially with multiple partners and Academic Research Organizations in support of Data Monitoring Committees and event adjudication.

"Judi provides a purpose built solution for endpoint adjudication that enables efficient database set-up, data extraction and manages workflow effectively," said Craig McLendon, Senior Director, Adjudication and Data Monitoring Committees Management, ICON. "Combining ICON's adjudication experience and expertise with innovative technology from AG Mednet enables us provide a world class service for even the most demanding endpoint adjudication projects".

"We developed Judi from the ground up, incorporating a level of flexibility that enables quality and accuracy in reported data from studies. ICON has been an ideal partner in ensuring that both the development and the implementation of Judi meet the technical and clinical needs of investigator sites, CRO reviewers, adjudicators and clinical event committees," said Abraham Gutman, president and CEO, AG Mednet.

ICON provides customised, efficient, stream-lined, high-quality, regulatory compliant solutions for projects of all sizes and all therapeutic areas.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug development and commercialisation solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government and public health organisations. The company specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,380 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com/eas

About AG Mednet

AG Mednet is the leading quality compliance partner for image data submission and collection, as well as endpoint adjudication and adverse event adjudication workflows. The company is a leading proponent of zero-delay clinical trials, and has supported more than 1,000 global clinical trials. Dozens of adjudication protocols are managed by sponsors and CROs using Judi. More than 55,000 registered users across thousands of investigator sites in more than 80 countries use AG Mednet to submit more than 14,000,000 images per month and adjudicate hundreds of events in projects sponsored by each of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov

ICON/ICLR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005430/en/

Contacts:

Weber Shandwick

Olivia Pimenta

44-207 067 0557

OPimenta@webershandwick.com