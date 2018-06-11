Gabriel Abed Joins GLX's Advisory Board

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / Today GLX is happy to announce that Gabriel Abed has joined the GLX Advisory Board. Mr. Abed is internationally recognized for his career as an entrepreneur and investor in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

"The cryptocurrency market is rapidly expanding and the world of FinTech has never been so exciting but the information out there is very disjointed, outdated and poorly vetted. The vision for an open information platform, and sharing interactions between those interested in the financial space, is an absolute winner in the social networking realm. SoFi (Social Finance) may have very well found a new home with GLX," stated Mr. Abed.

About Gabriel Abed

Gabriel is recognized as the premier authority on blockchain and digital assets in the Caribbean.

He is the founder of Novelty Curve Inc. a blockchain consultancy. He is also the founder of Bitt Inc. and the Digital Asset Fund (DAF). While CEO of Bitt he was responsible for creating the world's first digitized fiat currency - the digital Barbados dollar. The Digital Asset Fund (DAF) is cryptocurrency hedge fund that currently manages approximately USD $70 million in digital assets.

Gabriel holds a Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology with a specialization in cryptography and network security from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

For more information on Gabriel Abed please visit: https://www.noveltycurve.com.

ABOUT GLX

GLX is a blockchain-powered technology platform for global financial markets. We are building an open, decentralized, and connected suite of products and services that will enable new business models to emerge. Our solutions facilitate new interactions, interfaces and experiences for individuals, institutions and industries.

GLX takes on new challenges and opportunities presented by the ubiquitous, pervasive, and ambient computing platforms of the future. The platform allows members to unlock and unleash the true potential of blockchain, virtual / augmented reality and artificial intelligence in the global capital markets. The destination is a global capital market information portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

Contact: +1 855 GLX INTL | +1 307 429 2060 | media@GLX.com | GLX.com

Disclaimer: This announcement may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to GLX that is based on the beliefs of GLX's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available, to GLX's management. This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities in GLX, Inc., the GLX platform, or any related or associated company. The GLXToken is a utility token and not a cryptoasset, cryptocurrency, security or investment. This communication (including attachments) is covered by the Electronic Communication Privacy Act, U.S.C. Sections 2510-2521, is confidential, may contain privileged information and may be the subject of certain Confidentiality or Nondisclosure Agreements. If you are not the intended recipient or believe that you have received this communication in error, please e-mail, fax or telephone us immediately, delete this e-mail communication and do not print, copy, retransmit, duplicate, disseminate or otherwise use this information.

GLX.com - https://glx.co/blog/gabriel-abed-joins-glxs-advisory-board

SOURCE: GLX