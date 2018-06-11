BWC Events: Blockchain World Conference to Make History as Largest Crypto Event Ever Held

With 8,000+ attendees and 120+ exhibitors now expected, Blockchain World Conference will be the largest-ever conference in the crypto space by all measures

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire - Blockchain World Conference, a global brand committed to producing the highest quality crypto-oriented events, today announces its tremendous success in securing an unprecedent number of accredited investors and powerful list of world-renowned speakers for the upcoming Blockchain World Conference. Produced by BWC Events this three-day conference is scheduled for July 11-13, 2018, and it will take place at the world-famous Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Blockchain World Conference brings together the most compelling lineup of blockchain and crypto experts ever to unite in a single event. Industry experts, scientists, analysts, educators and leaders will appear on stage for the biggest and most transformative blockchain industry event the world has ever seen.

At Blockchain World Conference, attendees will have the unique opportunity to:

Meet and greet with leading blockchain developers

Network with blockchain enthusiasts, investors and businesses

Learn about the future of blockchain development

Discover blockchain startups and businesses utilizing ICO crowdfunding

Hear how to increase the security of crypto-assets

And much more!

The event will be packed with presentations, panel discussions, educational seminars, industry addresses, invaluable networking events, exhibits and more. The conference will be capped by a keynote address delivered by "the bad boy of blockchain," John McAfee. Unforgettable fun will also be woven in throughout the three-day conference with VIP suite parties, golf outings, dance parties and much more. Take advantage of life-changing networking opportunities as you enjoy the sites and sounds of the exciting Atlantic City!

"There is simply nowhere else on earth where you can learn more and gain more than at the Blockchain World Conference," said Alex Falcone, Chief Operating Officer of Blockchain World Conference. "Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of blockchain history as the world's best and brightest blockchain and fintech leaders come together. With just over a month to go before the event, thousands of tickets have already been sold and full sellout is imminent. Don't miss this opportunity!"

Blockchain World Conference anticipates featuring more than 120 exhibitors housed in 50,000 square feet of exhibit space. More than 8,000 attendees are expected representing over 42 countries, and more than 25,000 global viewers will also tune in for live streaming.

Special Discount for Live Streaming Worldwide and On-Site Attendance

To save 10% on any ticket, including VIP, use the following hyperlink: 10% OFF Blockchain World Conference (https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/5aeb89dcb3dd46003402102b'state=%7B%22currentDiscountCode%22%3A%7B%22code%22%3A%22CRYPTOBWC%22%7D%7D) (or enter promo code CRYPTOBWC at checkout).

Additional information about the conference can be found at www.BWCevent.com (http://www.bwcevent.com/)

About BWC Events

BWC Events recognizes that the brave new world of blockchain is evolving at a breakneck pace and that the technology behind blockchain itself has the potential to touch, and significantly impact, virtually every imaginable human endeavor.

This event organizer firmly believes an industry united is an industry strong and that the blockchain industry will benefit greatly from improved cohesiveness of collective mindset. BWC Events aims to grow the global acceptance of blockchain technologies by creating and enhancing awareness of the benefits of blockchain and by growing the reach and breadth of crypto awareness. Everyone is welcomed to join the growing movement to bring blockchain to new heights of awareness and to extend its reach far into new areas of society and industry.

