Planet Hollywood Hotels: Planet Hollywood Costa Rica - First Resort to Feature Guy Fieri's Burger Joint

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, Costa Rica's hottest resort, is excited to announce that it will be the first all-inclusive resort to feature Guy Fieri's Burger Joint, bringing food enthusiasts a culinary adventure they will never forget. Chef, restaurateur, New York Times bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning host, Guy Fieri, brings his signature culinary vision and popular take on the great American classic to all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Costa Rica. (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica)

The culinary rock star and our iconic lifestyle brand have a long-standing relationship that started when Fieri's burgers and sandwiches became featured at the Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs. Set to open October 2018, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica will feature Guy's Burger Joint along with seven additional dining options for guests to enjoy.

"This partnership is a great fit for Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, and the perfect opportunity to expand our guests' unique dining options (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/wine-dine) so they can experience what is to Vacation Like a Star," said Jordi Pelfort, President of the Hotels & Resorts Group.

In 2006, Guy won the second season of "Food Network Star" and was awarded a six-episode commitment for his own show, "Guy's Big Bite." Since that time, Guy has created a thriving culinary empire as the host of top-rated TV shows including the Emmy-nominated "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," "Guy's Grocery Games," "Guy's Family Road Trip," and most recently, "Guy's Big Project" and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen."

"When I first brought my real deal burgers to Planet Hollywood Observatory in Orlando, I knew what a great partnership we had. And now bringing the Guy's Burger Joint poolside in Costa Rica.c'mon, it just doesn't get any better than that!" said Guy Fieri.

Get the Guy Fieri experience when you vacation at the all-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica. For a limited time, on bookings made before June 31st, travelers receive up to $500 in resort credit (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/500-resort-credit) to use at the hottest and newest resort in the Papagayo Gulf of Costa Rica. This web-exclusive deal will make it a breeze for you to Vacation like a Star.

To book our web exclusive offer visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica).

About Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri, chef, restaurateur, New York Times bestselling author and Emmy Award-winning host began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called "The Awesome Pretzel Cart." After selling pretzels and washing dishes for six years, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad as an exchange student in Chantilly, France. There he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisine that further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the U.S. and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management.

In 2013, Guy fulfilled a personal passion with the launch of Hunt & Ryde Winery (http://www.huntrydewinery.com/)in Sonoma County, named for his two sons, Hunter and Ryder. He continues to support numerous charities including his own, Cooking with Kids, The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Best Buddies International. Guy resides in Northern California with his family.

About Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Located at the base of tony, exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica will offer guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness and only-here experiences to explore. Boasting five-star accommodations and amenities, the resort features 294 luxury suites, eight different venues for wining and dining, PUMPED fitness center, PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and a splash zone. From the authentic Hollywood memorabilia located throughout the resort to the locals and staff that teach the language of Pura Vida, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica strikes the perfect balance between the Planet Hollywood lifestyle and that of one of the most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world. For more information, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica).

About Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts offer a luxurious vacation setting where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and "Vacation like a Star". For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, access to the exclusive Green Room and Beach Club, a rider to customize your in-room mini bar, and more. For more information, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/).

