Partners Across EMEA Recognised for Exceptional Performance in Consulting, Marketing and Customer Service

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its partners across the EMEA region and announced nine organisations that have been awarded for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions and helping customers simplify, modernize and automate customer engagement. The awards were presented during the Verint Annual EMEA Partner Summit that took place at the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens, Greece, 16-18 May.

The following organisations were recognised for exemplary performance in project wins, consulting, marketing and customer service:

Activeo-Partner of the Year 2018

Capita ITES-Support Partner of the Year 2018

Sabio Ltd-Partner Deal of the Year 2018

Mannai Corporation-Partner Deal of the Year 2018

BT Plc-Cloud Partner of the Year 2018

Group Elite Communications-Rising Star Cloud 2018

Group Alava-Rising Star 2018

Neovantas-Rising Star 2018

Luware AG-Compliance Partner of the Year 2018

The three-day event welcomed 100 attendees from partner companies from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The summit featured a combination of keynotes and breakout sessions focused on customer engagement topics-including workforce engagement, self-service, voice of the customer, compliance and fraud-cloud strategies and virtues of the Verint Partner Programme.

Partner Recipient Insights

Upon accepting its award at the event, Joseph Kort, co-founder and CEO of Activeo says, "We've been a Verint partner for many years, and this award recognises the strength of that partnership and our commitment to outstanding customer service. Working with Verint helps us ensure our clients are best placed to transform their customer contact operations and deliver best practice customer engagement."

Terence Pereira, BT Global Services, BT Plc, notes, "We continue to see strong growth across our customer engagement portfolio. As part of our strategy to provide customers deployment flexibility, we're delighted to receive the Cloud Partner of the Year 2018 award and be recognised as a valued Verint partner."

"Our partners play an important role in our business, and we are delighted to congratulate this year's partner of the year and rising star recipients, winners and finalists on their great achievements," adds Verint's Mike Pryke Smith, VP of partner and alliances EMEA, Verint. "During our Annual Partner Summit and awards, we are able to step back and applaud our network of customers and partners for their great work across a wide range of industries, customer engagement environments, and technologies that help them simplify, modernize and automate customer engagement. In reflecting on the successes of the past year, we handpicked each partner winner based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer success."

