- Recognized for Services to Medical Research -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced today that John McHutchison, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in recognition of his "distinguished service to medical research in gastroenterology and hepatology, particularly through the development of treatments for viral infections, and to the biopharmaceutical industry."

Dr. McHutchison is an internationally recognized leader in gastroenterology and hepatology, with extensive expertise in clinical and translational research in liver diseases. He joined Gilead in 2010, and was appointed Chief Scientific Officer in March 2018. Under his leadership, Gilead has developed five medicines for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C that have been used by nearly 2 million people around the world.

"I am deeply honored to receive this appointment," said Dr. McHutchison. "I have been fortunate to work with many gifted and inspiring leaders in the liver disease field, and I am grateful to them for many years of collaboration, support and friendship."

The Order of Australia is awarded to Australian citizens and other persons for achievement or meritorious service. An individual who is appointed Officer is recognized for "distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or to humanity at large."

"John is an inquisitive and insightful scientist who has helped to transform the outlook for millions of people with liver disease around the world," said John Milligan, PhD, Gilead's President and CEO. "We congratulate him on this prestigious recognition and look forward to his continued leadership of our R&D programs."

Dr. McHutchison has undergraduate degrees in medicine and surgery from the University of Melbourne in Australia and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in gastroenterology at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. He is a member of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.

