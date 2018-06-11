Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-06-11 14:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to continue to apply observation status to AB Gubernija (GUB1L, ISIN code: LT0000114357) based on the Company's notice on the intent to remove the shares of AB Gubernija from the Nasdaq Vilnius Secondary Trading list and to suspend public offer of shares. The observation status was applied to AB Gubernija after the Company informed on 23 March, 2018 that the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania permitted to fulfil the concentration by purchasing AB "MV GROUP Production" up to 100 % of the Company's shares. The observation status was continued to apply based on the Company's announcement on 8 May, 2018 that on 7 May, 2018 the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania approved the Offering Circular for mandatory offer of the shares of AB Gubernija intended for purchase. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.