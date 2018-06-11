Envision Healthcare looked set to jump at the open on Monday after agreeing to be bought by private equity group KKR for around $9.9bn in an all-cash deal that includes debt. Under the terms of the transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Envision's board of directors, KKR will buy all of the outstanding shares of common stock for $46 a share. This is a 32% premium to the stock's volume-weighted average share price from 1 November 2017, the day after it first announced that it was ...

