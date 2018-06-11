UK investment firm FastForward Innovations completed the sale of its shares in cannabis oil producer Aphria on Monday ahead of legislation in Canada to legalise the use and sale of recreational marijuana. Some 14 months after FFWD's initial investment in Nuuvera, which was subsequently acquired by Aphria in March 2018, the AIM-listed group announced that it had seen a "crystallised gain" of approximately CAD $11.4m from the sale. FFWD stated that it would continue to assess viable early stage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...