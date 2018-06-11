Salt Institute: 2018 World Salt Symposium to Feature 500 International Experts

Park City, Utah, USA, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tenth World Salt Symposium will be held June 19-21, 2018 in Park City, Utah, and will feature nearly 100 presentations from around the globe covering all topics related to salt. Starting in the 1960's, people from around the world have gathered to share information on the health benefits and uses of salt, salt mining practices, and solar salt production. The last such meeting was held in Beijing, China in 2009. The extended period between these conferences ensures a far-reaching and inclusive technical content. This is, without doubt, the most important international meeting focused on the subject of salt with 500 international visitors registered to attend.

Organized and hosted by the Salt Institute, in cooperation with several other salt organizations around the world, the World Salt Symposium focuses on the latest research and development in the international salt sector. It covers a wide spectrum of subjects, embracing the science, engineering, technology, economics and history of all forms of sodium chloride salt and their uses. As a broad international platform, the 2018 World Salt Symposium will enable researchers, producers and users of salt to become acquainted with the latest developments and technologies in this important industrial area.

Four of the world's top scientists on cardiovascular health outcomes will gather for a frank discussion on salt and health. They will focus on the need for large randomized controlled trials on the impact of salt on health outcomes before any population wide sodium reduction recommendation can be made. The panel will include Dr. Michael H. Alderman, MD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Andrew Mente PhD, MA, McMaster University, David A. McCarron, MD, FACP, FAHA, University of California, Davis, and Professor Jan A. Staessen, MD, PhD, University of Leuven.

Other topics will include the importance of iodized salt for thyroid health, new technology in winter maintenance for environmental road salting, and new techniques in various types of salt production. The last category will include mine safety. Experts will present on issues ranging from the history of salt production in the ancient world to maintaining the integrity of modern salt caves used to store the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"We are pleased to bring the World Salt Symposium back to the United States and to host this important event. The Salt Institute is also happy to announce that we have made our 55-year-old World Salt Symposia archive available on a new website that will serve as a permanent and public archive of all past and future papers presented at World Salt Symposia," said Lori Roman, President of the Salt Institute. Keynote sessions will be live streamed on the World salt Symposium YouTube page (http://bit.ly/salt2018 (http://bit.ly/salt2018)). Learn more and see the full agenda at www.worldsaltsymposium.org (http://www.worldsaltsymposium.org/)

The Salt Institute is a North American based non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the many benefits of salt, particularly to ensure winter roadway safety, quality water and healthy nutrition.

