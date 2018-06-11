Technavio analysts forecast the global cognitive security market to reach nearly 13 billion by 2022, according to their latest market research report 2018.

The high growth in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning is a key trend, which is expected to have a significant impact on the global cognitive security market. The number of connected devices already outnumbers the human population, which shows that security-related data are multiplying every day; the expansion of this generated data is a major driver for the growth of the machine learning industry. Cloud and on-site deployment of AI and machine learning will benefit firms to become efficient, effective, and help save on overall costs

In this report, Technavio researchers analyze how cognitive security helps to detect and prevent cyberattacks which will emerge as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global cognitive security market.

Global cognitive security market: Cognitive security helps detect and prevent cyberattacks

Cognitive security is based on the principle of advanced machine learning and applications of AI. AI systems are designed based on the thought process of a human mind to detect threats across multiple platforms. Security experts build their skill and expertise based on years of experience and by staying up to date with respect to online sources such as research papers, publications, association, news release, and even blogs. However, this process is quite tedious and requires a huge investment of time. An enormous amount of security-related data is generated daily globally, however, more than 80% of this data is unstructured and consequently it remains untapped as unstructured data remains inaccessible for traditional systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT security research, "Cognitive security based on AI and machine learning helps analyze security related structured and unstructured data to uncover patterns and predict cyberattacks. It also involves training a new generation of cognitive systems to understand, reason, and learn about constantly evolving threats and taking steps to prevent cyberattacks before they occur. The principle over which cognitive security is designed revolves around building instincts and security expertise for analysts with higher accuracy at a faster rate."

Global cognitive security market: Segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global cognitive security market based on end-users (BFSI, healthcare, retail and others, ICT, and government) and by key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on geography, the Americas dominated the market accounting for more than 41% of the market share in 2017. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC. The Americas held the highest share in the cognitive security market due to the presence of large number of vendors in the region such as IBM, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, and Cisco. The US is a major contributing market owing to the rise in the number of cyberattacks across industries such as banking and financial, healthcare, and retail in the country. The market in Europe is witnessing a significant growth due to major contributions from countries such as the UK, Israel, Germany, and France. The region is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cognitive security in the healthcare industry and cloud computing applications.

