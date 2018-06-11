FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock
PR Newswire
London, June 11
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")
Treasury Shares
The Company announces that, following the transfer of 2,528 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,525,663 (4.54%) are Treasury shares.
Enquiries:
Bethan Flavin
Company Secretarial Assistant
11 June 2018