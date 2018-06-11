Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2018) - SGS will host a series of complimentary webinars focusing on the changes to the new Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OHSMS) standard and the process to migration.

ISO 45001 is the world's first International Standard for Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S). It promotes a safe and healthy working environment by providing a framework that allows organizations to identify and reduce their OH&S risks, reduce the potential for workplace accidents and illnesses, and improve legislative compliance. ISO 45001 aims to provide an organization with a high-level understanding of the important issues that can affect it either positively or negatively and how it manages its OH&S responsibilities towards its workers.

With the introduction of the new standard, SGS has launched a campaign aimed at educating organizations on the key changes and best practices of this migration. This webinar series will begin in June and end in July, and will be presented by industry experts. Scheduled dates are:

- Europe/ Middle East/ Africa: June 28

- North & South America: July 12

- Asia: July 26

About ISO 45001

ISO 45001 will be the new international standard for an OHSMS, which is a fundamental part of an organization's risk management strategy. Its implementation enables an organization to protect its workforce and others under its control, comply with legal requirements and facilitate continual improvement. While it is similar to OHSAS 18001, the new ISO 45001 standard adopts the Annex SL top-level framework of all new and revised ISO management system standards.

The standard is a good tool in health and safety management as it attracts attention from both internal and external stakeholders to consider overall risk control strategies. It is essential in strategizing and adopting an OHSMS relating to its importance to the overall performance of the organization. ISO 45001 stipulates new requirements that need to be implemented by an organization. It puts into consideration the organizational context which combines internal and external factors and conditions that can affect the approach of the business when implementing health and safety requirements.

To learn more about this series or if you are interested in ISO 45001:2018 for your organization, please contact:

Anna Amato

Senior Global Marketing Manager, Certification & Business Enhancement

SGS

t: +01 201 508 3029

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

