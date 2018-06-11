sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, June 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):53,959
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.8500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.7206

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,503,509 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,503,509 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
270226.7516:27:59London Stock Exchange
3426.7516:21:27London Stock Exchange
318526.7516:21:27London Stock Exchange
155626.7516:16:13London Stock Exchange
121426.7516:16:13London Stock Exchange
26226.7516:16:13London Stock Exchange
249726.7015:57:18London Stock Exchange
71926.7015:57:18London Stock Exchange
259026.7015:52:11London Stock Exchange
251326.7015:19:29London Stock Exchange
84026.7015:19:29London Stock Exchange
291826.7513:21:39London Stock Exchange
322126.8513:08:18London Stock Exchange
274126.6012:12:50London Stock Exchange
303326.6012:03:31London Stock Exchange
52426.7510:31:35London Stock Exchange
251526.7510:31:35London Stock Exchange
263226.8010:09:22London Stock Exchange
88726.8010:01:05London Stock Exchange
183826.8010:01:05London Stock Exchange
655026.8010:00:53London Stock Exchange
312426.7009:46:15London Stock Exchange
293926.6009:15:37London Stock Exchange
33526.5508:40:02London Stock Exchange
59026.5508:40:02London Stock Exchange
200026.5508:40:02London Stock Exchange

