Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 53,959 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.8500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.7206

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,503,509 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,503,509 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2702 26.75 16:27:59 London Stock Exchange 34 26.75 16:21:27 London Stock Exchange 3185 26.75 16:21:27 London Stock Exchange 1556 26.75 16:16:13 London Stock Exchange 1214 26.75 16:16:13 London Stock Exchange 262 26.75 16:16:13 London Stock Exchange 2497 26.70 15:57:18 London Stock Exchange 719 26.70 15:57:18 London Stock Exchange 2590 26.70 15:52:11 London Stock Exchange 2513 26.70 15:19:29 London Stock Exchange 840 26.70 15:19:29 London Stock Exchange 2918 26.75 13:21:39 London Stock Exchange 3221 26.85 13:08:18 London Stock Exchange 2741 26.60 12:12:50 London Stock Exchange 3033 26.60 12:03:31 London Stock Exchange 524 26.75 10:31:35 London Stock Exchange 2515 26.75 10:31:35 London Stock Exchange 2632 26.80 10:09:22 London Stock Exchange 887 26.80 10:01:05 London Stock Exchange 1838 26.80 10:01:05 London Stock Exchange 6550 26.80 10:00:53 London Stock Exchange 3124 26.70 09:46:15 London Stock Exchange 2939 26.60 09:15:37 London Stock Exchange 335 26.55 08:40:02 London Stock Exchange 590 26.55 08:40:02 London Stock Exchange 2000 26.55 08:40:02 London Stock Exchange

