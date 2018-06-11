Casa Systems, Inc.: Casa Systems to Showcase Innovative Core and Access Solutions that Transform All Broadband Networks to 5G at ANGA COM 2018

ANDOVER, Mass., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable, fixed and converged broadband networks today announced that it will demonstrate its innovative multi-service core and access network solutions at ANGA COM, June 12-14 in Cologne, Germany, in Hall 7, Stand G11. In addition, Casa's product and solution experts will participate in panels that explore network convergence, discuss lessons learned with virtual CCAP and Remote PHY, and share new Wi-Fi use cases, coverage and user experiences.

"For any broadband network, at any stage of transformation, Casa Systems has the technology to help service providers step up their broadband network's potential," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "Our portfolio of agile broadband solutions are engineered for the performance, flexibility and scale that cable, wireless, fixed and converged networks require for 5G."

Casa Demonstrations at ANGA COM 2018

In today's all connected world, service providers are transforming networks to increase capacity and improve agility. Casa Systems accelerates network innovation with a suite of intelligent broadband solutions that deliver the bandwidth and service agility that service providers need today with a clear path to a converged, virtualized and distributed multi-access network.



Distributed, Programmable and Agile HFC Network:Casa's Axyom Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) and Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions enable intelligent design and programmability throughout the next generation cable network, from the core to the edge. Casa's Axyom vCCAP virtualizes CCAP core functions in a micro-services based software architecture and delivers multi-dimensional scaling and high performance from a lean vCPU footprint. Developed for the virtual compute environment from the ground up, the Axyom vCCAP is designed to support full interoperability in a distributed access architecture. Casa's Distributed Access solution helps service providers push capacity to the edge, leverage current investments and densify access networks to flexibly deliver video, voice and data while efficiently supporting bandwidth growth, ensuring customer satisfaction. Casa will demonstrate vCCAP interoperability using open standards with the BKtel Remote PHY module.

5G Flexibility for Fixed Networks: The latest addition to Casa's 5G converged software architecture, the Axyom Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Router solution is the industry's first virtualized broadband network gateway that delivers superior performance, multi-dimensional scaling, and flexibility needed to address the greater diversity of 5G broadband demands. At ANGA COM, Casa will showcase an integrated vBNG solution that demonstrates not only high capacity and performance, but also a unique ability to offload and distribute the data plane so service providers can better control and distribute intelligence to the network edge.

Unified Broadband Services:Casa's Unified Broadband Services solution provides a logical approach to meet capacity challenges by extending the life of existing HFC investments. Casa will demonstrate the ability to deliver full DOCSIS 3.1 services (voice, video and data) over the traditional HFC network and Distributed Access Network from a single integrated CCAP chassis, which gives service providers the flexibility to target capacity where it is needed most while maximizing existing CCAP investments.

Programmable Access Using CableLabs' Standard Models:Native NETCONF protocol and standards-based YANG models from Casa Systems give service providers programmatic control over remote devices which reduces costs, complexity and time to market of DAA implementations.With Casa's solutions, service providers can choose best of breed SDN controllers and NFV orchestrators with standardized Yang models, assuring interoperability. Casa will demonstrate full MAC domain configuration of a Remote PHY device using NETCONF / Yang.

Visit Casa Systems and view these demos in Hall 7, Stand G11 at ANGA COM.

Casa Experts to Discuss Fixed and Mobile Convergence, Fiber Deep Solutions and the Wi-Fi User Experience During Panels

Casa's John Knox, Principal Solution Architect for Cable Access, will talk about the lessons learned from Fiber Deep implementations during the "Future-Proofed Fiber: From the Headend to the Terminal" panel on Tuesday, June 12 at 03:00 in Room 2.



Casa's Michael DiGiorgio, Director of Product Management - Wi-Fi, will participate on the panel, "Wi-Fi - Use Cases, Coverage and User Experience" on Thursday, June 14 at 11:30, Room 2. The panel will discuss how to manage the Wi-Fi experience to deliver revenue and enhance security.



Casa's Peter Wolff, Manager, Solutions Architect Group, will talk about delivering fixed and mobile convergence solutions with a common software platform at the "SDN & NFV - Enabling Fixed and Mobile Convergence" panel on Thursday, June 14 at 01:00, Room 2.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 450 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.casa-systems.com (http://www.casa-systems.com/).

CONTACT INFORMATION:

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Casa Systems, Inc. via Globenewswire



Casa Systems, Inc.100 Old River RoadAndover, Mass. 01810+1.817.909.8921alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com (mailto:alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com)