The General Bondholders' Meetings for the bonds issued through private placements between 2012 and 2015 by Eurosic (three issues) and Foncière de Paris (six issues) were held on Friday June 8, 2018.

All the resolutions submitted for approval were unanimously adopted by the bondholders who were present or represented. Gecina SA (Paris:GFC) is now therefore the issuer for these bonds instead of Eurosic and Foncière de Paris.

This operation, which is in line with the strategy to optimize and simplify the management of the Group's financing, has not had any impact on its consolidated financial structure, including its average cost and its repayment schedule.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

