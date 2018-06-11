The global land mobile radio market 2018-2022 is expected to register a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the market's growth is the upgradation of LMRs from analog to digital. The global land mobile radio market has witnessed the shift from analog to digital radio systems. In 1933, the application of analog radio extended to business applications. Over time, the digital radio technology was invented and developed. The way the signals are transmitted is the primary difference between digital and analog technology. When compared with an analog radio, the digital two-way radio offers better audio quality and higher range. Additionally, it offers better resistance to interference from other signals and avoids imperfections of transmission and reception. Digital radio guarantee 30%-50% improved battery life over the analog radio. All these features are driving the adoption of digital LMR systems.

This market research report on the global land mobile radio market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of LTE network into LMR systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global land mobile radio (LMR) market:

Global land mobile radio market: Integration of LTE network into LMR systems

LMR players are focusing on integrating the long-term evolution technology to LMR devices. LTE is well established in the consumer smartphone market. The technology provides high-speed data applications along with the voice facility. LTE replaced larger and heavier LMR devices with handheld radios that have integrated features such as GPS and data transfer.

"The compaction of large LMRs limited power transmission from 3 watts to roughly 1 watt and increased the radio site density, which resulted in high manufacturing cost. These small-sized portable systems provide great concealment potential, longer battery life, and wide bandwidth data," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices.

Global land mobile radio market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global land mobile radio market into the following technologies (DMR, TETRA, and project 25) and key regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

The DMR segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 36% of the market. This TETRA segment is expected to dominate the global market by 2022.

North America held the highest share of the global land mobile radio market in 2017. This region is expected to dominate the global market by 2022.

