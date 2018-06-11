The "Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The spare parts logistics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the period 2018-2022.

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The spare parts logistics services include integrated contract logistics solutions covering all aspects of spare parts fulfilment, from planning supply chains and developing warehousing and distribution solutions to inventory management of spare parts and customer service.

One trend in the market is introduction of blockchain in logistics industry. A blockchain is a digitalized, distributed transaction ledger, which involves identical copies being maintained on multiple computer systems controlled by different entities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for spare parts owing to longer lifespan of vehicles. It is observed that the average age of cars has been rising in the EU. The average age of cars in the EU rose by more than 15% from year 2010 to 2016. The average of cars in EU in 2010 was between 8 and 9 years. The average of cars in EU increased to around 11 years in 2016. As the age of the car increases, the need for the spare parts also increases for the car to run smoothly.

Key vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne Nagel

UPS

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Comparison by end-user

Spare parts logistics market in Europe by automotive

Spare parts logistics market in Europe by industrial

Spare parts logistics market in Europe by aerospace

Spare parts logistics market in Europe by electronics

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Spare parts logistics market in Europe by geography

Country comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of blockchain in logistics industry

Rising popularity of 3D printing

Rising penetration of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

