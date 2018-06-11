Huawei Launches the Industry-Oriented Intent-Driven Network Solution

- Accelerating Digital Transformation of Industries and Maximizing Business Value

HANNOVER, Germany, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei launched its Industry-Oriented Intent-Driven Network (IDN) Solution at CEBIT 2018, held in Hannover, Germany. By building intelligent, simplified, ultra-broadband, open, and secure intent-driven networks, this solution enables and accelerates digital transformation and maximizes business value for enterprises across vertical industries such as finance, ISP, retail, and government.

Digital transformation across industries has unlocked tremendous economic value and has become a strong driver for global economic growth. According to Huawei's 2018 Global Connectivity Index (GCI), the global digital economy reached US$12.9 trillion in 2017, accounting for 17.1% of global GDP. This digital economy will reach US$23 trillion by 2025, powered by Intelligent Connectivity that will trigger a new round of innovation and economic opportunities.

"The integration of the Internet into industries has brought the first wave of digital dividends and continues to penetrate into global industry markets. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will set off another round of digital economy growth," said Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Network Product Line. "Huawei hopes to drive in-depth integration of ICT infrastructure, AI, and industry-specific production systems through its IDN solution, thereby accelerating digital transformation across industries and contributing to the business success of industry customers."

For the finance industry, Huawei IDN helps financial services organizations build ultra-large cloud data center networks. It also automates network design that is driven by service intent to quickly roll out services and monetize businesses. A single data center network cluster system can elastically scale to support 100,000 servers. Additionally, Big Data analytics and machine self-learning are used to build network behavior models and provide added visibility of applications, networks, and IT resources. These capabilities help customers locate and rectify faults in minutes and provide 24/7 uninterrupted reliable financial service assurance. As a result, data centers are transformed into business value centers, delivering increased business value to customers in finance and other sectors.

In the field of innovative high-performance AI computing, networks require ultra-low latency and zero packet loss. Unfortunately, existing networks are not capable of delivering services quickly enough. Huawei's innovative IDN solution brings to market an Ultra-High-Speed Lossless Ethernet AI Fabric, which leverages unique congestion scheduling to shorten AI training times by up to 40% and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 53%. This helps ISPs and Enterprises quickly and cost effectively innovate new service applications leveraging AI.

For government and enterprise campus networks, Huawei's IDN solution provides full-lifecycle cloud-based management and an open platform. These offerings enable online planning, rapid deployment, elastic scaling, and on-demand provisioning while also greatly improving the Internet access experience of network-wide users by leveraging Big Data analytics and AI. In addition, traditional device-centric O&M is replaced with user experience-centric proactive O&M, assuring a high-quality and secure network experience for users.

For the retail industry, Huawei's IDN solution is business-centric. By converging Wi-Fi and IoT technology to implement all-wireless support for Wi-Fi and IoT networks, the solution enables retail enterprises to provide a more convenient shopping experience for customers. Huawei also collaborates with industry partners to add value by building a business-centric precision marketing solution. Designed to help retail businesses better understand their customers, venues, and potential interests and preferences of their customers, the solution targets improvements in customer loyalty and increases in revenue.

In line with IDN's core philosophy of intelligence, simplicity, ultra-broadband, openness, and security, Huawei will continue to gradually release more scenario-specific solutions ideal for industry needs. Huawei will also expand partner collaboration to promote IDN implementation across industries, as part of its continued efforts to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.

Huawei's booth can be found in Area C01 of Hall 13, at the Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany. For more information about Huawei at CEBIT, please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html. To learn more about Huawei's worldwide customer success stories using "Leading New ICT", please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html.

