sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

285,00 Euro		+4,00
+1,42 %
WKN: XNG888 ISIN: DE000XNG8888 Ticker-Symbol: O1BC 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
XING SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XING SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
284,32
285,82
11.06.
286,50
288,00
07:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XING SE
XING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XING SE285,00+1,42 %