DGAP-Media / 2018-06-12 / 06:32 *XING TicketingManager becomes the key element within the attendee management infrastructure through the integration with Zapier* - Creating an efficient event management process by combining different applications - Zapier integration simplifies work processes offering access to more than 900 interfaces - Automating processes by integrating any number of additional programmes Munich, 12 June 2018. By integrating the web-based Zapier service (www.zapier.com [1]), XING Events (www.xing-events.com [2]), the event industry's experts for attendee management and event marketing, gives organisers the opportunity to connect attendee data with more than 900 interfaces - e.g. HubSpot, Salesforce, Google Sheets, Excel, or Mailchimp - in a matter of just a few clicks. *Combining different applications: Smooth and efficient event management process* Zapier connects various programs with the XING TicketingManager enabling organisers to automate and simplify everyday tasks. Within a few minutes and without requiring any programming skills, organisers can set up an integration with the interfaces of their choice. "By integrating Zapier, XING Events combines all key providers for a successful event management. This is a further big step towards the XING TicketingManager becoming a key element within the infrastructure that ensures successful attendee management. With this integration, we are helping our organisers to save an enormous amount of time during their event management process", Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler, managing director at XING Events GmbH, says. *Automating processes by integrating any number of additional programmes* Zapier directly integrates event attendees into the organiser's CRM (e.g. Salesforce or an Excel list) when they buy tickets via the XING TicketingManager. As this is an automated process, organisers can save valuable time. If they additionally combine Zapier with an email marketing tool like MailChimp, they can send out further automated emails about the event. "Automation in the workplace is essential," said Matt Lukso, Partner Manager at Zapier. "By automating routine processes and repetitive tasks, Zapier's integration with XING Events allows event organizers to increase their productivity and focus on the work that matters most." Tobias Kollewe, managing director at CoworkingCampus, relies on XING for various events, e.g. the annual MailChimp Day: "So far, our process was to export XING data manually and to then import them into ZohoCRM and MailChimp. With the Zapier connectivity, we hope to further automate the entire process which will then be possible in real-time and without any oversights that potentially might occur. This helps us to significantly improve subsequent lead qualification processes." *About XING Events* XING Events is the only provider that combines event management software and business networking. With XING Events, organisers have already sold and billed 8 million tickets worldwide at more than 210,000 professional events. XING Events aims to support organisers with the best solution for every stage of their business events. Before the event, organisers can reach their target groups on XING and provide any new attendees with a professional ticket shop. During the event, organisers will be provided with customised solutions for all conceivable admissions scenarios. After the event, exclusive opportunities for customer relationship and community management are offered through XING Groups. As part of XING AG, the social network for professional contacts, XING Events connects closed to 14 million potential participants in German-speaking regions with relevant events. As an expert in events with professional standards, XING also creates a bridge between the online and the offline world by bringing people together at events. 