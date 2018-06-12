Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 12, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,988,317 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 4, 2018 up to and including June 8, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €19.86 per share for a total consideration of €39.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.





The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 47,118,861 common shares for a total consideration of €882.8 million.





Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/ (http://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/)





