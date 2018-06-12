Mimecast Limited: Mimecast opens German data centers to help European firms address Cyber Resilience for Email

Regional infrastructure investment will help German firms combat increase in email attacks revealed over the last year

MUNICH, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (https://www.mimecast.com/) (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced that its German data centers are open for business.

Mimecast confirmed that the services are live and the first customers had begun their onboarding. Two new replicated data centers are in separate co-located facilities in Frankfurt am Main and operate on Mimecast's own proprietary cloud infrastructure and MimeOS software architecture. Mimecast's advanced security, business continuity and archiving services are designed to operate in accordance with GDPR (DSGVO) and German data protection laws.

"Germany's cautious yet pragmatic approach to cloud is exactly why Mimecast is planning for rapid growth in the region," said Mimecast CEO Peter Bauer. "Concerns remain over where data is stored and what happens when critical services like email fail, creating security risks and disrupting workplace productivity. Our new German data centers will allow us to help organizations adopt a cyber resilience strategy to secure, preserve and continue the flow of information via email."

Mimecast services are engineered to support Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Google and on-premise email environments.

International audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars is migrating services to the German data center. Group CISO Jayson Dudley commented: "Protecting client confidentiality and data security is paramount to our business, and guaranteed data sovereignty in Germany helps us meet our European compliance objectives. Mimecast is our first line of defense against growing volumes of ransomware and phishing attacks by email."

New Mimecast research* highlights only 13% of surveyed German organizations had so far adopted a complete cyber resilience strategy, while 88% felt this was 'crucial' or 'very important.'

Most German organizations had also seen more email attacks over the last 12 months. The research revealed 48% had seen a rise in malware and ransomware through email attachments, while 35% had seen more impersonation fraud asking employees to make financial transactions. Moreover, 59% of German organizations were 'concerned' about the implications of not being GDPR-compliant.

"We've invested heavily in Munich to setup our regional hub for Central Europe expansion. This includes German-speaking customer service, technical support and reseller program management," said Michael Heuer, Country Manager - Central Europe. "Our German research shows disruptive email attacks are on the rise, but enterprises are yet to respond with the cyber resilience posture they wish to seek," he added.

Mimecast has more than 30,400 customers worldwide, with 31% using Mimecast services as a supplement to Microsoft Office 365. The new data centers help form a global network of 12 data centers around the world across the UK, US, South Africa, Australia, offshore in the Channel Islands and now Germany.

About Mimecast

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) makes business email and data safer for thousands of customers and their millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services protect email and deliver comprehensive email risk management.

*Research was conducted in March 2018 by Vanson Bourne on behalf of Mimecast. Respondents were IT decision makers at 150 German organizations with more than 250 employees.

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. Microsoft and Office 365 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast (http://www.linkedin.com/company/55895?trk=tyah)

Facebook: Mimecast (http://www.facebook.com/Mimecast?ref=tn_tnmn)

Twitter: @Mimecast (https://twitter.com/#!/mimecast)

Blog: Mimecast (https://www.mimecast.com/blog/)

Press Contact

Richard Botley

Press@Mimecast.com (mailto:Press@Mimecast.com)

+44 207 847 8747

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com (mailto:Investors@Mimecast.com)

617-393-7074

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including, without limitation, the statements relating to Mimecast's new German data centers, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "predicts," "plan," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "goal," "target," "estimate," "potential," "may," "might," "could," "see," "seek," "forecast," and similar words. Mimecast intends all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors detailed in Mimecast's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Mimecast's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Mimecast is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Mimecast Limited via Globenewswire

