Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will focus on the economy of the future and the Industry Renaissance based on new ways of living, working, interacting, innovating and creating new business at its annual 3DEXPERIENCE Forum North America, held June 19-21 at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston. Attending senior executives will hear from market leaders who are transforming their businesses into social enterprises through digitalization and integrating business platforms throughout their organizations. John Rossman, a former Amazon executive who launched the company's Marketplace, will keynote the event with a discussion about digital disruption, Making the Digital Leap Lessons from Amazon.

"Successful companies that aim to disrupt their markets and industries need to be laser focused on the customer experience and innovation," said John Rossman. "I look forward to sharing the principles for leadership that I learned and used at Amazon with the attendees of the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum."

John Rossman is the author of bestselling books The Amazon Way: 14 Leadership Principles Behind the World's Most Disruptive Company and 10 Principles for Every Leader from the World's Leading Internet of Things Strategies. Rossman is an expert at crafting and implementing innovative and digital business models and capabilities. He is currently a Managing Partner at Rossman Partners, a consulting firm helping clients compete in the digital era.

"Industries across North America are going through a digitalization renaissance being driven by platforms and the merging of the real and virtual worlds. Businesses of all sizes are jumping at the chance to seize this advantage. New companies like Tesla and Joby Aviation, are disrupting the automotive and aerospace industries. During the Forum speakers from companies in a variety of industries, GE Current, MG McGrath, Arrivo and Bell, will discuss how they are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to meet their business goals," said Dean Marsh, Managing Director North America, Dassault Systemes.

During the two day event, attendees will hear from Dassault Systèmes executives and customers including:

Bernard Charlès, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Dassault Systèmes

Bruno Latchague, Senior Executive Vice President, Americas, Dassault Systèmes

Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Marketing, Global Affairs and Communications, Dassault Systèmes

Olivier Ribet, Vice President, Industries, Dassault Systèmes

Dean Marsh, Managing Director North America, Dassault Systèmes

Al Bunshaft, Senior Vice President, Americas Global Affairs and Academia, Dassault Systèmes

Craig Platt, VP Technical Product Management, Digital Technology, GE Digital

Mike McGrath, President, MG McGrath

Dr. Knut Sauer, Co-founder, Arrivo

Charles Marsh, Chief of Design Tools and Standards, Bell

The3DEXPERIENCE Forum will feature cross-industry breakout tracks with a lineup of industry trailblazers, technology leaders and customer presentations that will empower attendees with ideas on how to transform their businesses. Additionally, attendees will have hands on experiences with the latest technologies and industry solution experiences from Dassault Systemes in the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground.

