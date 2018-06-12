Supermicro Highlights Resource Saving Servers that Deliver Cost Savings while Maximizing Performance and Reducing E-Waste at CEBIT 2018

Resource Saving Architecture optimizes power, cooling, shared resources and refresh cycle costs to save millions in TCO and reduce Total Cost for the Environment (TCE)

HANNOVER, Germany, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today is highlighting Resource Saving datacenter and cloud solutions with exhibits including systems for IoT applications, AI and Machine Learning, and all-flash NVMe storage at CEBIT 2018 from June 12-15 at the Hannover Fairground, Booth A74 in Hall 12.

As the move to 5G drives increased market demand for high performance and "low-latency" systems, Supermicro, the technology innovation leader in high-performance NVMe servers and storage systems, offers over 100 NVMe based platforms in its X11 server and storage portfolio. In addition, as the market demand for deep learning, AI, and big data analytic applications accelerates, Supermicro offers the industry's broadest selection of new GPU server platforms including an upcoming new HGX-2 based system. With 16 Tesla V100 GPUs and over 80,000 Cuda Cores, this system will provide the power to handle massive new models for faster training and advanced AI, while saving significant cost, space and energy in the datacenter.

Supermicro's aggressive innovation in green computing technology and the development of energy efficient server and storage solutions has a lasting positive impact on the environment. The company's Resource Saving technology enables up to 60% space savings, up to 50% less power consumption and produces less e-waste during technology refresh cycles, driving improvement to the Total Cost for the Environment (TCE) and saving datacenters millions in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

"As the 5G era continues to emerge, both cloud and Edge computing demand superior levels of performance, latency, and capacity to quickly deliver rapidly increasing amounts of data," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "From large public clouds to Edge computing environments, Supermicro offers the best selection of advanced server and storage systems that support the fastest NVMe technology. For instance, our BigTwin is the highest performance 2U 4-node system in the industry with support for the full range of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 24 DIMMs per node, and options for all-flash NVMe or hybrid NVMe/SAS3 hot-swap drive bays."

Supermicro is showcasing a wide range of systems at CEBIT including:

All-Flash NVMe System

1029UZ-TN20R25M - High-density 1U server designed to achieve the lowest possible latency by supporting 20 "directly attached" hot-swap NVMe SSDs. This new X11 server comes with dual onboard 25G network ports and features a non-blocking design, allocating 80 PCI-E lanes to the 20 NVMe SSDs to unleash up to 18 million IOPS in throughput performance.

AI and Machine Learning System

7049GP-TRT - Convertible 4U tower system optimized to support four NVIDIA V100 32GB GPUs, dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and up to three additional high-performance add-on cards.

Embedded IoT Systems

5019D-FN8TP - Featuring the latest 8-core Intel Xeon D-2146NT processor, this 1U 9.8" depth system with quad GbE, dual 10GbE and dual SFP+ ports can be deployed as a network security appliance, SDN-WAN, vCPE appliance, NFV (Virtualization) server, or for Edge Computing.

E50-9AP - Compact box PC based on the 4-core Intel Atom x5-E3940 SoC (System on Chip), this system features a fanless design that is water/dust proof (IP51 certified), and it can be deployed as an IoT Gateway or Commercial Appliance.

E100-9S -3.5" SBC box PC based on the Intel Core i7-7600U SoC, this system features a fanless design and is well suited as an IoT Gateway for Smart Factory/Building/Home, kiosk, Interactive info system, or environmental monitor.

E300-9A-4CN8 - Mini-1U based on the 4-core Intel Atom C3558 SoC, this system can be deployed as a virtualization server, virtual-CPE white box or an entry-level network appliance.

