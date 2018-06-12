sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,021 Euro		+0,006
+40,00 %
WKN: A1JKPT ISIN: CA09605D1015 Ticker-Symbol: 0BL 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD
BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD0,021+40,00 %