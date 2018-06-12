Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

B&C Speakers Group / Key word(s): Conference B&C Speakers SpA will participate to the European MidCap Event organized by CF&B and Intermonte in Paris. 12-Jun-2018 / 09:45 CET/CEST Firenze, 12th June 2018 B&C Speakers SpA will participate to the European MidCap Event organized by CF&B and Intermonte in Paris. On June 27th, Simone Pratesi, CFO and IR of the B&C Group, will be happy to meet you at the Hotel Pullman Tour Eiffel for an update on 2018 and an overlook on the future. Contact info: Elena Bergna elena.bergna@intermonte.it Micaela Ferruta: micaela.ferruta@intermonte.it Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 694479 12-Jun-2018 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2018 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT)