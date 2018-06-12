sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,22 Euro		+0,80
+1,89 %
WKN: 547030 ISIN: DE0005470306 Ticker-Symbol: EVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,105
43,175
11:23
43,10
43,18
11:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA43,22+1,89 %