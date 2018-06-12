Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-12 / 10:00 *PRESS RELEASE* *CTS EVENTIM is exclusive ticketing partner for Pink Floyd exhibition 'Their Mortal Remains' in the Dortmunder U* · Internationally celebrated exhibition to be shown for the first time in Germany from 15 September · More than 150,000 visitors expected · Presale has started today Dortmund/Munich, 12 June 2018. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has been made the exclusive ticketing partner for 'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains', to be shown in the 'Dortmunder U'. The retrospective has received worldwide attention and chronicles the legendary rock band Pink Floyd from the 1960s to the present day. Its one and only showing in Germany will run for five months, starting on 15 September. Tickets have gone on sale today on the eventim.de website and will be available at all EVENTIM box offices as of 18 June. 'Their Mortal Remains' provides spectacular and sometimes uniquely innovative insights into the history of one of the most successful and influential bands of the 20th century. The exhibition includes many iconic artefacts, videos and recordings inseparably associated with Pink Floyd's development and enduring contribution to rock culture. Attracting more than 300,000 visitors as well as considerable public acclaim, 'Their Mortal Remains' was on display at London's Victoria and Albert Museum in 2017. Since May 2018 the exhibition can be visited at Rome's Museum of Contemporary Art (MACRO). Edwin Jacobs, Director of the Dortmunder U, commented, 'With CTS EVENTIM, we have teamed up with the best possible partner for this unique exhibition. No other ticketing provider in Germany has such enormous expertise in the art and culture field. CTS EVENTIM's extensive coverage of rock and pop genres, especially, will help us entice as many music fans as possible to Dortmund. By hosting 'Their Mortal Remains', the Dortmunder U is putting itself on an equal footing with some great European museums - and we want that to be reflected in the number of visitors we draw.' For the city of Dortmund, the exhibition means things have come full circle since 1980/81, when Dortmund was one of just four cities, besides London, Los Angeles and New York, on Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' tour. At that time, a total audience of 132,000 saw eight shows in the Westfalenhallen. More than 150,000 visitors are expected to visit the exhibition in the U-Tower. Karsten Elbrecht, Vice President Sales at CTS EVENTIM, added, 'Being the exclusive ticketing partner for such an outstanding exhibition as 'Their Mortal Remains' is something special for us. We want to play our part in inspiring as many people as possible to visit the Dortmunder U. The event combines rock appeal and visionary art, so it also means a fascinating challenge for us as sales partner. We believe there's a great future for events like this and we want to help create a resonance in the Dortmunder U that's as inspiring as the exhibition itself.' *About CTS EVENTIM* CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and _live entertainment. In 2017, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', __'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane' and 'Southside'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and has been a member of the MDAX segment since 2015. In 2017, its 3,020-strong workforce generated more than one billion Euro in revenues in 23 countries._ *For further information, contact:* Corporate Communications: Christian Steinhof Head of Corporate Communications Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299 christian.steinhof@eventim.de _Investor Relations: Marco Haeckermann Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy Tel.: +49.421.3666.270_ marco.haeckermann@eventim.de End of Media Release Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Key word(s): Culture 2018-06-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Rablstr. 26 81669 München Germany Phone: 0421/ 3666-233 Fax: 0421/ 3666-290 E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de Internet: www.eventim.de ISIN: DE0005470306 WKN: 547030 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 694481 2018-06-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2018 03:59 ET (07:59 GMT)