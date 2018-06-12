Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry's pro forma figures 2016-2017 based on new business structure

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 12 June 2018 at 12.00 p.m. (EEST)
Pöyry's pro forma figures 2016-2017 based on the new business structure
On 9 February 2018 Pöyry announced that it is strengthening its Industry Business Group by consolidating its process engineering know-how and technology competence in Norway and Sweden, and renaming its reporting segment 'Regional Operations' as 'Infra, Water and Environment Business Group'. The changes took effect as of 9 February 2018.
Pöyry's financial reporting continues to be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Infra, Water and Environment Business Group. Restated figures for the comparative periods are presented in the tables below.
|
Operating segments, pro forma
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|EUR million
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2017
|2017
|2017
|Net sales
|Energy
|65.9
|63.7
|129.6
|64.3
|57.8
|122.1
|Industry
|100.7
|90.7
|191.4
|102.1
|97.8
|199.9
|Infra, Water and Environment
|73.7
|71.3
|144.9
|70.7
|65.4
|136.1
|Management Consulting
|31.9
|32.3
|64.1
|30.6
|35.1
|65.7
|Unallocated
|-0.2
|-0.2
|-0.5
|-0.5
|-0.9
|-1.4
|Total
|271.9
|257.7
|529.6
|267.3
|255.1
|522.3
|Operating result
|Energy
|0.6
|3.8
|4.4
|3.5
|3.9
|7.4
|Industry
|3.3
|-0.7
|2.6
|6.6
|7.1
|13.7
|Infra, Water and Environment
|-3.6
|-4.0
|-7.6
|-1.3
|-1.7
|-3.0
|Management Consulting
|1.8
|2.2
|3.9
|1.6
|5.5
|7.1
|Unallocated
|-6.4
|-5.0
|-11.4
|-6.7
|-3.4
|-10.1
|Total
|-4.2
|-3.8
|-8.1
|3.7
|11.4
|15.1
|Operating margin, %
|Energy
|1.0
|5.9
|3.4
|5.5
|6.7
|6.1
|Industry
|3.3
|-0.8
|1.3
|6.5
|7.2
|6.9
|Infra, Water and Environment
|-4.9
|-5.6
|-5.2
|-1.8
|-2.6
|-2.2
|Management Consulting
|5.5
|6.7
|6.1
|5.1
|15.8
|10.8
|Total
|-1.6
|-1.5
|-1.5
|1.4
|4.5
|2.9
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|EUR million
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2017
|2017
|2017
|Adjusted operating result
|Energy
|0.8
|4.2
|5.0
|3.5
|3.9
|7.4
|Industry
|3.9
|1.9
|5.7
|8.0
|9.9
|17.9
|Infra, Water and Environment
|-2.3
|2.5
|0.2
|1.3
|2.2
|3.5
|Management Consulting
|2.3
|2.5
|4.7
|1.6
|5.7
|7.3
|Unallocated
|-6.4
|-3.5
|-9.9
|-4.4
|-5.8
|-10.1
|Total
|-1.7
|7.5
|5.8
|10.0
|16.0
|26.0
|Adjusted operating margin, %
|Energy
|1.3
|6.6
|3.9
|5.5
|6.7
|6.1
|Industry
|3.8
|2.1
|3.0
|7.8
|10.2
|9.0
|Infra, Water and Environment
|-3.1
|3.5
|0.1
|1.8
|3.4
|2.6
|Management Consulting
|7.2
|7.6
|7.4
|5.1
|16.3
|11.1
|Total
|-0.6
|2.9
|1.1
|3.7
|6.3
|5.0
|Order stock
|Energy
|170.3
|152.5
|174.0
|164.9
|Industry
|99.3
|96.5
|101.0
|105.7
|Infra, Water and Environment
|171.8
|179.3
|178.5
|159.4
|Management Consulting
|16.3
|14.3
|21.0
|18.4
|Total
|457.8
|442.5
|474.5
|448.5
|Personnel at the end of period 1)
|Energy
|1,079
|1,068
|1,057
|1,054
|Industry
|2,024
|1,808
|1,846
|1,911
|Infra, Water and Environment
|1,253
|1,193
|1,147
|1,157
|Management Consulting
|349
|353
|355
|373
|Unallocated
|174
|153
|136
|141
|Total
|4,879
|4,574
|4,541
|4,637
|1) Employee numbers are reported in full time equivalents (FTE).
PÖYRY PLC
Additional Information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.
