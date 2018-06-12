Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry's pro forma figures 2016-2017 based on new business structure



Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 12 June 2018 at 12.00 p.m. (EEST)

Pöyry's pro forma figures 2016-2017 based on the new business structure

On 9 February 2018 Pöyry announced that it is strengthening its Industry Business Group by consolidating its process engineering know-how and technology competence in Norway and Sweden, and renaming its reporting segment 'Regional Operations' as 'Infra, Water and Environment Business Group'. The changes took effect as of 9 February 2018.

Pöyry's financial reporting continues to be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Infra, Water and Environment Business Group. Restated figures for the comparative periods are presented in the tables below.





Operating segments, pro forma 1-6 7-12 1-12 1-6 7-12 1-12 EUR million 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 Net sales Energy 65.9 63.7 129.6 64.3 57.8 122.1 Industry 100.7 90.7 191.4 102.1 97.8 199.9 Infra, Water and Environment 73.7 71.3 144.9 70.7 65.4 136.1 Management Consulting 31.9 32.3 64.1 30.6 35.1 65.7 Unallocated -0.2 -0.2 -0.5 -0.5 -0.9 -1.4 Total 271.9 257.7 529.6 267.3 255.1 522.3 Operating result Energy 0.6 3.8 4.4 3.5 3.9 7.4 Industry 3.3 -0.7 2.6 6.6 7.1 13.7 Infra, Water and Environment -3.6 -4.0 -7.6 -1.3 -1.7 -3.0 Management Consulting 1.8 2.2 3.9 1.6 5.5 7.1 Unallocated -6.4 -5.0 -11.4 -6.7 -3.4 -10.1 Total -4.2 -3.8 -8.1 3.7 11.4 15.1 Operating margin, % Energy 1.0 5.9 3.4 5.5 6.7 6.1 Industry 3.3 -0.8 1.3 6.5 7.2 6.9 Infra, Water and Environment -4.9 -5.6 -5.2 -1.8 -2.6 -2.2 Management Consulting 5.5 6.7 6.1 5.1 15.8 10.8 Total -1.6 -1.5 -1.5 1.4 4.5 2.9

1-6 7-12 1-12 1-6 7-12 1-12 EUR million 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 Adjusted operating result Energy 0.8 4.2 5.0 3.5 3.9 7.4 Industry 3.9 1.9 5.7 8.0 9.9 17.9 Infra, Water and Environment -2.3 2.5 0.2 1.3 2.2 3.5 Management Consulting 2.3 2.5 4.7 1.6 5.7 7.3 Unallocated -6.4 -3.5 -9.9 -4.4 -5.8 -10.1 Total -1.7 7.5 5.8 10.0 16.0 26.0 Adjusted operating margin, % Energy 1.3 6.6 3.9 5.5 6.7 6.1 Industry 3.8 2.1 3.0 7.8 10.2 9.0 Infra, Water and Environment -3.1 3.5 0.1 1.8 3.4 2.6 Management Consulting 7.2 7.6 7.4 5.1 16.3 11.1 Total -0.6 2.9 1.1 3.7 6.3 5.0 Order stock Energy 170.3 152.5 174.0 164.9 Industry 99.3 96.5 101.0 105.7 Infra, Water and Environment 171.8 179.3 178.5 159.4 Management Consulting 16.3 14.3 21.0 18.4 Total 457.8 442.5 474.5 448.5 Personnel at the end of period 1) Energy 1,079 1,068 1,057 1,054 Industry 2,024 1,808 1,846 1,911 Infra, Water and Environment 1,253 1,193 1,147 1,157 Management Consulting 349 353 355 373 Unallocated 174 153 136 141 Total 4,879 4,574 4,541 4,637 1) Employee numbers are reported in full time equivalents (FTE).

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

