Basware Provides Cloud-based Invoice Automation for Major Financial Group in Finland

ESPOO, Finland, 12 June 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, has signed a purchase-to-pay (P2P) SaaS deal with a major Finnish financial group. The agreement covers Basware's cloud-based eInvoicing services including P2P accounts payable automation, analytics and mobile services. The contract is a continuation of almost 20 years of cooperation between the companies.

"Our customer wanted to move to the cloud and get the full benefits of Basware's SaaS solution. With our cloud solution, they will get access to the latest innovations via ongoing updates and best in breed P2P mobile application. The new contract truly shows that the customer trusts Basware's always-on, easy-to-use solutions that will support their mobile and digitalization strategy and it's a great example of our cloud transformation deals," says Petri Reijonen, Senior Account Manager, at Basware.

The new cloud-based solution is expected to increase customer's eInvoicing automation level from the current 80 percent close to 100 percent. The customer receives annually over half of a million invoices.

