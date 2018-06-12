Struggling fashion retailer New Look posted a loss on Tuesday, with sales down 7.3% following a "very difficult year" as the company announced it was slashing its prices but said it was beginning to see "green shoots". In the year to 24 March, the group made an underlying operating loss of £74.3m versus a profit of £97.6m the year before. Of that, £34.2m were one-off costs, including stock clearance incurred in FY18 to enable a "clean trading position" for FY19. Revenue slumped to £1.35bn. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...