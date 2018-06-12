One of Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining's contract team has been involved in a fatal accident at its North Mara mine. Sadock Crispin Tindahinile passed away as a result of an accident which involved a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit. Acacia confirmed that there had been no other injuries reported and that investigations into the incident were already underway, with all relevant authorities having been informed. Peter Geleta, Acacia's interim chief executive officer, and the whole ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...