sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,248 Euro		-0,008
-0,64 %
WKN: 936385 ISIN: IT0001431805 Ticker-Symbol: CWH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,304
1,324
13:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA
DEA CAPITAL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEA CAPITAL SPA1,248-0,64 %