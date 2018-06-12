The following information is based on a press release from Autoliv Inc. SDB (ALIV SDB, SE0000382335) published on May 24, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on May 24, 2018 approved the distribution of shares in newly formed company Veoneer Inc. SDB (VNE SDB), whereby ALIV SDB shareholders will receive one (1) Veoneer share for every one (1) ALIV SDB share held. The scheduled Ex-date is June 29, 2018. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for ALIV SDB on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8. As part of this adjustment, the Spin-Co VNE SDB will not be added to the index and the price of ALIV SDB will be adjusted before the market opens on 07/02/2018. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682801