Senior executives in Duni have acquired synthetic share options in Duni from Mellby Gård AB

MAMO, Sweden, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Board of Directors in Duni AB has today been informed by the company's principal shareholder, Mellby Gård, that senior executives in Duni have acquired synthetic share options in Duni issued by Mellby Gård AB.

Mellby Gård AB has offered all members of the Executive Team in Duni to acquire synthetic share options in Duni issued by Mellby Gård AB. According to the notification, 312,500 synthetic share options have been acquired in total, at a price deemed to correspond to the market value of the options. The total market value of the options at the time of the transaction has been calculated to app. SEK 1,030,000.

The synthetic share options are related to the Duni share with a maturity of three years and may be exercised during the period 1 May 2021-30 June 2021. The exercise price per option is SEK 147, which corresponds to 120 per cent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Duni share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 25-31 May 2018. When exercising the option, the option holder will receive a cash payment from Mellby Gård AB corresponding to the number of underlying shares each option represents multiplied by the market value of the share reduced by the exercise price, however, no more than SEK 30 per option. The option holder will not receive any cash payment if the market value is less than the exercise price.

Duni has not been involved in the offer that has been provided by Mellby Gård AB to executive management in Duni on its own initiative.

For further information, please contact:

Mats Lindroth, CFO

Tel +46-734-196304

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 23 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand.

