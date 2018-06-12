edison365 Expands Opening First Office in the USA, Appointing Tad Haas as Executive Vice President

MARLOW, England, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today edison365, the award-winning ideation and project portfolio management suite announced their expansion into North America with the opening of a new office in Seattle, WA.

Leading edison365's presence in North America is Tad Haas, formerly of Microsoft Corporation where he held senior global roles driving Project product strategy and partner expansion.

"I'm super excited to lead edison365 in North America. The edison365 suite being built on Microsoft Office 365 offers a wealth of opportunity for organizations to crowdsource new ideas from within, and implement them with Portfolio Management modules." Said Haas, Executive Vice President, edison365 Inc.

"edison365 has seen rapid adoption globally as innovation and delivery of change are at the top of senior executive's agendas. The North American market is seeing major growth and it is key for us to invest accordingly to support both customers and partners" said Ivan Lloyd Chief Innovation Officer, edison365. "This is a defining moment for the edison365 solution. Tad brings a wealth of experience to our US business and will underpin and accelerate our continued global growth."

About edison365:

The edison365 suite leverages Microsoft O?ce 365 to deliver the freedom to crowdsource ideas from employees, and the method to implement them. Combining innovative award-winning ideation and Portfolio Management modules, edison365 turns your good ideas into great business solutions. With edison365ideas, businesses can identify areas of focus, and crowdsource ideas from their employees to achieve specific, valuable problem-solving, while giving them a voice and platform to raise their ideas. Then, using edison365projects, the award-winning Microsoft PPM solution, businesses can seamlessly execute projects through an intuitive, sleek interface, to generate measurable results based on insight from every level of the organization.

Contact

Leanne Baxter

+44(0)781-749-6142

PR@edison365.com

http://www.edison365.com

http://www.cps.co.uk