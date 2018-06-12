Uptick Newswire Welcomes Jeremy Feakins, CEO of Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, Onto 'Stock Day' to Discuss OTEC Technology and Sustainability Efforts

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / Jeremy Feakins, CEO of Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTCQB: CPWR), recently spoke with Everett Jolly on the "Stock Day" podcast, about the company's groundbreaking work.

Over 800 million people currently do not have access to safe water. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation hopes to combat this problem by developing Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) plants in areas with the greatest need. In addition to creating clean, consistent, and sustainable energy, a byproduct of this method of energy generation is the production of an abundance of fresh water. For communities otherwise lacking clean water access, these supplies can be used for drinking, agriculture, and fish farming. CEO Jeremy Feakins stated, "There are no noxious chemicals or environmental impacts from the energy that we produce."

The company is currently working on the OTEC EcoVillages project in the US Virgin Islands. The USVI's Public Services Commission recently granted the company regulatory approval, meaning that once zoning approval clears, the company will be able to begin building its qualified facility. Feakins believes that this project is monumental. "When we've finished with OTEC EcoVillages, which is two years in the making, this will be the world's first community that is completely carbon neutral. There [will be] no emissions from OTEC EcoVillages. The power will be supplied sustainably; the water will be [produced] the same way. At OTEC EcoVillages, we will introduce examples of fish farming and agriculture, and a bottled water facility. OTEC has already done all of these things, but providing for the needs of an entire community will be a world first. It's a great vision because everybody knows that we really need to do something like this to prove to the world that OTEC can, in fact, provide clean power, clean water, in a totally sustainable manner." Representatives from the company are also in talks with government officials and business leaders in the Philippines to implement this technology on a wide scale. They are expecting news on this endeavor in the not too distant future.

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation is different from other sustainable energy companies because its technology allows for energy production 24/7. "We don't need the wind to blow or the sun to shine to create our electricity," Feakins said. OTEC's production of clean drinking water allows for great development potential, and could better the lives of millions of people.

The company is currently in pre-revenue stages, and trades on the OTCQB at 20 cents per share. "Stock Day" host Everett Jolly believes that this is a great opportunity to get involved and stay ahead of the curve.

About Ocean Thermal Energy Corp.

OTE is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company that designs and develops deep-water hydrothermal clean-energy systems which produce fossil-fuel free electricity through Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC), and environmentally friendly cooling through Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC) without the use of fossil fuels. An important part of the technology is the production of large amounts of water for drinking, aquaculture, agriculture, and economic development.

OTE's technology is ideally suited to tropical and subtropical regions of the world -- where about 3 billion people live. It utilizes the natural temperature differential in oceans to generate base-load, 24/7, clean, non-polluting electricity, as well as alternative, energy-efficient cooling systems and fresh water, the latter of which is essential for the entire world, particularly developing communities.

For additional information regarding OTE, please visit the company's website at www.otecorporation.com.

