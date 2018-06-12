BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE: BSIG) today announced that Stephen H. Belgrad, BrightSphere's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel K. Mahoney, its Head of Finance, are scheduled to present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City on June 12, 2018, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.bsig.com and the replay will be available on BrightSphere's website following the conclusion of management's remarks.

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $240 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment strategies to investors around the world. BrightSphere's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between BrightSphere and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. BrightSphere's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information about BrightSphere, please visit the company's website at www.bsig.com.

Contacts:

BrightSphere Investment Group plc

Brett Perryman, 617-369-7300

ir@bsig.com