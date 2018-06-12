Aptean Announces Partnership With MACS EU to Increase Presence in Benelux Markets

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with MACS EU in Son en Breugel, Netherlands. This partnership is another key milestone in Aptean's continued growth strategy in the European market, specifically the Benelux region.

MACS EU will sell and support Aptean's industry-leading Manufacturing Execution System, Aptean Factory MES. Process and discrete manufacturers use Factory MES to gain real-time visibility into production and quality operations, enabling the transition toward a paperless floor. MACS EU serves customers that manufacture products ranging from carpets to cardboard boxes, from pharmaceuticals to ceramic tiles, and from aluminum extrusion to confectionary.

"We are proud to become an Aptean partner and look forward to the opportunity to deliver Factory MES as part of our solutions portfolio. The out-of-the-box offering will prove to be very attractive for many of our customers as it will offer a faster implementation with fewer customizations," said Guus de Nijs, CEO for MACS EU. "Working with Aptean, we look forward to helping our customers maximize efficient, productive output and labor productivity."

MACS EU's presence as a manufacturing consultancy across Europe will help Aptean better serve its customers in the Benelux region of Europe. In turn, Aptean will rely on MACS EU's expertise in addressing key manufacturing industry challenges.

"We are delighted to welcome MACS EU as an Aptean partner," said Alan Somerville, managing director of Aptean EMEA. "We are expanding Aptean Factory MES across Europe, and partnering with trusted names in manufacturing technology gives both us and manufacturers peace of mind. We expect MACS EU will be a great help in bringing more factories under the Aptean umbrella."

ABOUT MACS EU

MACS EU operates from offices in Uxbridge (UK), Düsseldorf (DE), Antwerp (BE), and Son en Breugel (NE) and supports their customers with implementations, upgrades and support around the world. MACS EU have developed unique solutions for a number of industries designed to add value to their customer's businesses.

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean provides very specific industries with very specific ERP, supply chain management and customer experience solutions. In today's fast-paced, highly competitive economy, organizations don't have time to waste forcing homegrown software, spreadsheets and one-size-fits-all solutions to do things they were never designed to do. That's why over 7,000 highly specialized organizations in more than 20 industries and 74 countries rely on Aptean to streamline their everyday operations. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com (http://www.aptean.com/).

Aptean is a registered trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

