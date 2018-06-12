Nordic Futures, powered by EdCast, focuses on delivering micro- and macro-learning content to support knowledge initiatives across the Nordic region

Future Learning Lab and Open Innovation Lab of Norway are pleased to announce their partnership with EdCast in launching the Nordic Futures learning portal. The goal of this unique project is to provide knowledge, content, insights and learning across enterprise, academic and government teams in all Nordic countries.

The Nordic Futures platform is powered by EdCast's award-winning Knowledge Cloud for unified discovery, knowledge management and personalized learning experience. EdCast's AI-driven engine provides personalized, automatically-delivered content and insights that are specifically relevant for Nordic Futures' users and accessible on mobile and web-enabled devices.

"Digital technologies are impacting on society in completely new ways," says Oddgeir Tveiten, Founder of Future Learning Lab. "Relations between higher education and work life are changing, and what we need most in the Nordic countries is a sense of new collaboration between innovators, educators and policy-makers. That is what this project is about."

"EdCast's Knowledge Cloud enables organizations and companies to innovate at massive scale in developing more agile and skilled workers," says Karl Mehta, founder and CEO of EdCast. "We are thrilled about partnering with the Future Learning Lab on delivering our AI-powered platform to help advance their key upskilling and training initiatives."

The Nordic Futures' online learning platform will be introduced at the Seed Forum Global conference at the Oslo Opera house at 2:00 PM CET. Mehta will be in Norway to speak at the conference and also demonstrate the EdCast Learning Experience Platform (LXP). Seed Forum Global expects 1400 attendees, and will be opened by the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Mehta will also participate in the Future Insights morning session panel earlier that day, as well as in the Oslo Roundtable on June 13th at the Oslo Literature House.

Join the events at the Seed Forum Global and Oslo Roundtable -- and follow Nordic Futures -- to keep up with future events and activities.

EdCast is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise. Its award-winning platform is used globally by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations, including HPE, Schneider Electric, Walmart, Accenture and SDG Academy, to solve the discovery, curation and recommendation problems of content fragmentation across external, internal and tacit knowledge sources. EdCast's solutions include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and GuideMe's multi-language, in-app content authoring solution. Follow on Twitter @EdCast.

The Future Learning Lab is a research center and network of researchers and entrepreneurs collaborating on the annual World Learning Summit and ongoing projects. Originating at the University of Agder in 2010, it now has an international presence. Their first collaboration with EdCast was in 2015, at a joint conference, Future Learning 2020, hosted by Stanford University's HStar Institute. Follow on Twitter @NordicFutures

