3D printing industry leader to use Aquant's AI platform to drive field service efficiency through parts prediction

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions, has chosen Aquant's Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to more quickly and accurately diagnose machine failures, resulting in greater productivity and uptime of the company's 3D printers. Aquant is an enterprise AI platform that uses machine learning to learn the enterprise's unique language and use it to maximize equipment uptime.

Aquant's Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms rapidly convert historical structured and unstructured data into a meaningful knowledge base, providing predictive and actionable service recommendations. Using Aquant, 3D Systems' technicians will be able to more quickly diagnose issues based on reported symptoms, immediately escalate complex problems, and better predict parts required for service calls - increasing first-time-fix rates.





"Advanced technology is key to continued growth for our business," said Mark Hessinger, vice president, services, 3D Systems. "By applying Aquant's AI technology to our service processes, we believe we are taking a major step towards the vision of providing our customers with zero unplanned downtime."

"We are honoured 3D Systems, one of the leading 3D printing companies in the world, has decided to partner with us," said Shahar Chen, Aquant's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our technology will allow 3D Systems to leverage all of the data they've gathered over the years to create an immediate improvement in speed and accuracy of issue diagnosis, achieve a significant increase in machine uptime, reduce operational costs and provide fast ROI."

About Aquant:

Aquant is an enterprise AI platform that uses machine learning to learn your enterprise's unique language and use it to maximize equipment uptime. Through AI and machine learning, Aquant enables companies to make smarter, faster, data-driven decision by providing predictive actionable service recommendations. Aquant was built by industry experts with a passion to help companies eliminate the unplanned downtime of their products in the most profitable way. We call it Uptime as a Service.

