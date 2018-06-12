Blockchain Application Meets Growing Demand for More User Control and Transparency in Social Apps

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) (FSE: 27H) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") provider of rapidly growing international social messaging, language learning and travel mobile apps is pleased to announce that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Shanghai Yitang Data Technology Co. Ltd. ("Yitang") to transform the Hello Pal platform into one that is based on blockchain technology.

The main purpose of implementing blockchain technology is to develop the Hello Pal platform into one that is increasingly decentralized and user-driven, a platform where value that is created by users is returned to the users, and where power is also put back into the hands of users.

"Blockchain technology and decentralization are a natural fit for Hello Pal," said K. L. Wong, CEO of Hello Pal. "The Company's mission has always been to bring the world closer together, and the global and borderless nature of decentralization will enable the Company to create an even more borderless and all-inclusive platform for users all over the world. We instantly saw the synergy between the ideology of blockchain and Hello Pals core values and direction."

The Company has partnered with Yitang to implement this transformation.

Originally a leading research and development company in Shanghai with patented trading engine and advanced core computational engine technology, Yitang has in recent years focused on developing and implementing blockchain technology, including innovative consensus algorithms, cutting-edge cryptography and smart contract engines for its clients, and has also partnered with the Softbank group in this area. Yitang to date has already helped many companies (including some with millions of users) to implement blockchain-based solutions, as well as total solutions for the management and settlement of digital currency, and global real-time payments solutions.

"We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a company as experienced in the field of blockchain technology as Yitang," said Wong. "They have a proven track record of helping companies transform their platforms and seamlessly adopt cutting-edge technology, and they will no doubt help us achieve our goal of making Hello Pal a platform that most closely reflects the user's needs and desires."

The Company also believes that a decentralized user-focused blockchain based social app is highly relevant in today's environment where personal data has been a topic of focus. "The recent movement of users wanting more control of their data has been demonstrated by the Cambridge Analytica issues with Facebook, and we hope that our blockchain evolved platform will start to return this control to the users more and more over time," Wong added.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact Ryan Johnson, Corporate Development at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. A new website is under development and due out soon as the Company issues further updates and developments. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

To view a demo of the Hello Pal app please follow this link: Hello Pal Demonstration

To view a demo of the Travel Pal app please follow this link: Travel Pal Demonstration

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Hello Pal, was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal and Language Pal are the first and second companion apps to launch. Both apps benefit immensely from the existing and ever expanding globally based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's Listing Statement dated May 10, 2016 available on www.cnsx.ca. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE