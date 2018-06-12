EUR 15 mio financing round closed to support growth

Digital Insurance Group (DIG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with Zurich Insurance Group, adding another blue chip name to its customer list. DIG will use its cutting-edge technology stack to support Zurich Insurance in developing innovative mobile solutions that are continually optimized using deep customer data analytics. The commercial agreement is complemented by a EUR 15 million funding round co-lead by Zurich Insurance and Finch Capital to further drive the global growth of the company.

Digital Insurance Group is a next generation technology partner to insurers, banks and brokers. Its data-driven insurance platform enables its customers to roll out fully customized mobile-first insurance experiences at record speed.

DIG also works with global banks and other companies that want to offer innovative insurance solutions to their customer base. The company is currently working with clients in multiple countries in Europe and Latin America.

Theo Bouts, CEO of Zurich Insurance Mobile Solution (ZIMS) said: We are excited about this collaboration with DIG, a leading insurtech innovator, to support our digital strategy and capabilities and to ensure we shape the future of insurance.

Ingo Weber, CEO and co-founder of DIG said: We are thrilled to support Zurich Insurance on a global scale and to bring new digital solutions to Zurich and its customers in a fast way.

Radboud Vlaar, Partner at Finch Capital said: We are proud to support the incredible team at DIG as they continue to build on their success providing leading digital insurance solutions to their banking, insurance and broker clients in Europe and since 2018 also outside Europe.

About

Digital Insurance Group (DIG) is a leading insurtech innovator and a next generation technology partner to insurers and banks. Its data-driven insurance platform enables insurers, banks and other companies to offer fully integrated insurance solutions to their customers at record speed. DIG was created in 2017 through the merger of two European insurtechs and is currently active in multiple countries in Europe and Latin America. The company is backed by top US and European VC investors as well as a leading global insurance group.

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 53,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

