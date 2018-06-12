Football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centre on Tuesday appointed Jacqueline Ann Ronson as non-executive director with immediate effect. The AIM-traded company said Ronson is currently the digital, CRM & insights director at EE, part of the BT Group plc, has previously held senior roles at Barclays, Close Brothers and Prudential, and served as a non-executive director at Radian Group Ltd for seven years. Michael Bolingbroke, interim chairman of Goals Soccer Centre, said: "We are pleased to ...

