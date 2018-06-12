More than 50% of British residents intend to change the way in which they use social media following the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year. As many as 3.3m Brits plan to go "off grid" completely, according to research by Virtual Private Network comparison service Top10VPN.com, as a result of the high-profile data breach that saw up to 87m Facebook users have their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica. Over half of Brits, 52%, said they now trust the company less than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...