Due to the distribution of shares in Epiroc AB to the shareholders of Atlas Copco AB, a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Nordea Bank AB and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Atlas Copco AB as underlying will be implemented on June 13, 2018. Trading of warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Nordea Bank AB will be resumed on June 14, 2018. Trading of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be resumed on June 18, 2018. Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments and information regarding resumed trading in each instrument. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682853