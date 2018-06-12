Regulatory News:

As part of strengthening the strategic partnership which illustrates the very strong complementarity between SoLocal (Paris:LOCAL) and Google regarding the common goal of digital development of French companies, SoLocal is among the first partners of the Google Digital Workshop in Rennes, which opened on 9 June.

In this new free space accessible for everyone, offering courses and conferences dedicated to digital technology, SoLocal will run workshops on a monthly basis contributing to the digital acculturation of the region's VSE/SMEs, alongside Google teams and in partnership with institutional, economic and associative key players in the region. From this month, SoLocal will address the topics of e-reputation and data protection at the time of the GDPR.

"We are pleased to be a founding partner of this space dedicated to digital technology designed by Google. Together we are going to meet Rennes and Breton entrepreneurs to enable them to develop new skills and improve their level of competitiveness. It is our responsibility to help them, especially considering that the close relationship that prevails between SoLocal and VSE/SMEs for more than 60 years is a major trust factor. We want to give them the means to make the most of digital technology, in a simple and practical way, with practical advice provided during our training sessions with easily measurable results," says Pascal Garcia, Secretary General of SoLocal.

SOLOCAL SUPPORTS COMPANIES IN RENNES IN THEIR DIGITALISATION

SoLocal's active involvement in the Google Digital Workshop in Rennes once again put forward its commitment to making digital technology accessible to all French companies, whatever their size (VSEs, SMEs Networks) and their activity. The training sessions run by SoLocal professionals with complementary expertise (e-reputation, data, website creation, etc.) offered to VSEs/SMEs will be supplemented by presentations to the general public regarding innovations designed within the Group. As such, SoLocal will host two workshops in June: "E-Reputation & Businesses" (26 June) and "Data protection at the time of GDPR" (28 June).

SoLocal's involvement in this Google initiative is consistent with other joint initiatives set up by SoLocal and Google to meet the needs of local businesses. Hence, SoLocal and Google join again in 2018 their expertise during regional events, the "SoLocal Business Tour" which have already gathered together thousands of professionals, in 6 large cities, who were invited to attend free conferences and workshops on issues related to their digitization.

A NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SOLOCAL GOOGLE

Initiated back in 2013 with the distribution by SoLocal of its 1st Google offer, this new 2-year agreement, signed in April 2018, doubles the resources devoted by both partners to support French VSEs/SMEs as well as networks in their digital development.

SOLOCAL'S AMBITION: BECOME BUSINESSES' TRUSTED LOCAL ONLINE PARTNER TO DRIVE THEIR GROWTH

SoLocal relies on six core assets to meet its commitments to French businesses: media with very strong audience levels (2.4 billion visits), geolocated data, technological platforms, a unique commercial presence in France, numerous digital talents, and, of course, partnerships with major online players. With over 460,000 customers all over France, the Group currently achieves over 84% of its turnover on the Internet, ranking it among the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenues.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group is positioned as the trusted and local digital partner supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions, ("Digital Presence", "Digital Advertising", "Digital Website"," Digital Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media (PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated revenues of €756 million in 2017, 84% coming from Internet making it one of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is available at www.solocalgroup.com.

