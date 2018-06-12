sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,74 Euro		-0,04
-0,20 %
WKN: A1JBGJ ISIN: FR0011040500 Ticker-Symbol: 1XV 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA19,74-0,20 %