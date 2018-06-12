Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 June to 08 June 2018.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.05 FR0010313833 1000 103,836 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.06 FR0010313833 10000 103,757 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.07 FR0010313833 10000 103,350 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.08 FR0010313833 10000 102,860 XPAR TOTAL 31 000 103,339

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

