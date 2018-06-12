Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 June to 08 June 2018.
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.05
|FR0010313833
|1000
|103,836
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.06
|FR0010313833
|10000
|103,757
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.07
|FR0010313833
|10000
|103,350
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.08
|FR0010313833
|10000
|102,860
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|31 000
|103,339
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
Contacts:
Arkema