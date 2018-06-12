Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 12 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 60,030 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.7000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.5143

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,443,479 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,443,479 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3744 26.55 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 3410 26.65 16:28:39 London Stock Exchange 2984 26.60 16:23:53 London Stock Exchange 3148 26.65 16:12:32 London Stock Exchange 2991 26.70 16:11:46 London Stock Exchange 5478 26.65 14:58:34 London Stock Exchange 8331 26.70 14:56:58 London Stock Exchange 501 26.60 14:41:21 London Stock Exchange 12672 26.65 12:54:27 London Stock Exchange 1082 26.60 12:53:38 London Stock Exchange 2874 26.40 12:39:39 London Stock Exchange 3128 26.30 12:21:44 London Stock Exchange 4018 26.00 08:43:46 London Stock Exchange 2440 26.00 08:43:46 London Stock Exchange 1834 26.00 08:43:46 London Stock Exchange 1395 26.00 08:43:44 London Stock Exchange

