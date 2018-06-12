sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, June 12

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:12 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):60,030
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.7000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.5143

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,443,479 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,443,479 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
374426.5516:29:56London Stock Exchange
341026.6516:28:39London Stock Exchange
298426.6016:23:53London Stock Exchange
314826.6516:12:32London Stock Exchange
299126.7016:11:46London Stock Exchange
547826.6514:58:34London Stock Exchange
833126.7014:56:58London Stock Exchange
50126.6014:41:21London Stock Exchange
1267226.6512:54:27London Stock Exchange
108226.6012:53:38London Stock Exchange
287426.4012:39:39London Stock Exchange
312826.3012:21:44London Stock Exchange
401826.0008:43:46London Stock Exchange
244026.0008:43:46London Stock Exchange
183426.0008:43:46London Stock Exchange
139526.0008:43:44London Stock Exchange

